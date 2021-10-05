Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report $90.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $112.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $321.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $436.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $411.35 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $477.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.18. 1,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

