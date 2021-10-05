BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 658,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.41% of Herman Miller worth $345,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,784 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,695,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $15,245,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 261,707 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 265,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 215,154 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.