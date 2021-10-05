BlackRock Inc. Has $349 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $348,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,001,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 135,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after buying an additional 218,350 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after buying an additional 133,020 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

