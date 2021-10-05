BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Renasant worth $332,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

RNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lowered their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

