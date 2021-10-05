BlackRock Inc. Sells 343,642 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,406,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ingevity worth $358,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 104.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 22.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

