BlackRock Inc. Sells 56,930 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,930 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.24% of AeroVironment worth $353,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in AeroVironment by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,875.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,299,081 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

