BlackRock Inc. Sells 62,664 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,461,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Shutterstock worth $339,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,015,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,786,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,511 shares of company stock worth $18,191,729. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shutterstock stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

