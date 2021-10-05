BlackRock Inc. Sells 92,260 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92,260 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.39% of Gentherm worth $362,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 34.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 15.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

