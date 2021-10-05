BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.

BLE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 62,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,114. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

