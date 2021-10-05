BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,785,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 136,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 95,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

