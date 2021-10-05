Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,068 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 137,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.39 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38.

