Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 119.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $275,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $1,444,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 325.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 293,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 224,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 29.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 99,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

OKE stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $61.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

