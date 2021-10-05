Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,644 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Accolade were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of ACCD opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

