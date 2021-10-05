Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 36,227 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 208.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avantor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,251 shares of company stock worth $22,403,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

