Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,219 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

