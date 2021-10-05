Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 16,609 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,359. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 76.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

