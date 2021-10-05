Blue Apron Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 17,273 call options on the company. This is an increase of 370% compared to the average volume of 3,672 call options.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

APRN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,138. The stock has a market cap of $187.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 12.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 70.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 361,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 171,175 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

