Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the August 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OWL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000,000. Brown University bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,080,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

