Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Critical Contrast

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BrightSphere Investment Group and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.30, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group $718.50 million 2.89 $286.70 million $1.75 14.94 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSphere Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSphere Investment Group and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group 127.04% 29.50% 9.19% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha. The Quant & Solutions segment leverages data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products. The Alternatives segment comprises liquid and differentiated liquid investment strategies that include private equity, real estate and real assets; including forestry, as well as a growing suite of liquid alternative capabilities in areas such as long/short, market neutral and absolute return. The Liquid Alpha segment comprises of specialized investment strategies with a focus on alpha-generation across market cycles in United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

