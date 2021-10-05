BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 23,672 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 65,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 44,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HMY opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

