BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 960 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group stock opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $428,590.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,473,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $109,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,044 shares of company stock worth $2,906,938. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

