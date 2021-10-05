BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $486,000 Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

