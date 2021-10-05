BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $503,000 Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,945 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MFA Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MFA Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 473,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MFA Financial by 165.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 946,500 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFA shares. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

