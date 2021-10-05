BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ICF International were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ICF International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.86 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. Analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

