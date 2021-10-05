BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,098 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

