Bodycote plc (BOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 821.50 ($10.73) on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 607.71 ($7.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 929.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 870.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

