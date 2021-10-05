Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.19% of Globe Life worth $211,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,041,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 11.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 584,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,755,000 after buying an additional 62,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

