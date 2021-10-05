Boston Partners Has $289.57 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,968,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $289,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

