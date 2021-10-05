Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $319,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

WHR opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.81 and a 200 day moving average of $225.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

