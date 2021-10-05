Boston Partners Purchases 39,191 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 5.89% of Ingevity worth $189,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ingevity by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

