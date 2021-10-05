Boston Partners Purchases 39,191 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,191 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 5.89% of Ingevity worth $189,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.