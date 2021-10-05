Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 358,368 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Newmont were worth $172,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,088 shares of company stock worth $1,025,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

