Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $283.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.34. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.