Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.
Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.15.
Bouygues Company Profile
