Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

