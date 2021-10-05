Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $46,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -106.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

