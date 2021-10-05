BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:LND opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.14. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 73,111 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

