BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

BRSP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 335,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,087. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $12,842,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

