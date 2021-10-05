British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 485.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LON BLND traded up GBX 7.10 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 493.60 ($6.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,669,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 514.85. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

