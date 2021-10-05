Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $29.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $31.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $113.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,485. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $496.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 159,675 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

