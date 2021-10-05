Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce sales of $32.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.20 million and the lowest is $31.03 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $23.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $122.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $126.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $188.39 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,864. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $299.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

