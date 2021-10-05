Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Shares of HZNP opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $112.76.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,650. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

