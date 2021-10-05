Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

