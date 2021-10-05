Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $96.21. 1,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

