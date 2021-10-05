Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90. Trex has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

