Brokerages Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will post $333.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weber.

WEBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Weber has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

