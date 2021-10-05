Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.21). 2U reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on TWOU. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in 2U by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 20.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,812,000 after buying an additional 224,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 354,647 shares during the period.

TWOU stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. 2U has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.