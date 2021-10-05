Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Target Price at C$69.50

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM.A shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

TSE BAM.A opened at C$67.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$38.77 and a twelve month high of C$72.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

