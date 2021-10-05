Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Price Target at $30.96

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE DVN opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

