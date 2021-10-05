Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Price Target at $11.39

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.39.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

