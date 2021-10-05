Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $47.57

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $39.46 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

